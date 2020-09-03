Russian Prime Minister Mishustin to Visit Belarus Thursday, Meet With President Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Belarus on Thursday, the visit will take place amid mass protests after the presidential elections in the republic.

Mishustin is expected to meet with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko and President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian prime minister's trip to Minsk was announced yesterday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He held talks on Wednesday with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey, who was visiting Moscow.