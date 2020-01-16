Russian Prime Minister Nominee Mishustin Hopes Lawmakers Will Support His Candidacy

(@imziishan)

Mikhail Mishustin, nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the post of prime minister, said Thursday he hoped State Duma lawmakers would support his candidacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Mikhail Mishustin, nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the post of prime minister, said Thursday he hoped State Duma lawmakers would support his candidacy.

"I hope so," Mishustin said, answering a question from journalists before the lower house's meeting.