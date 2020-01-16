Russian Prime Minister Nominee Mishustin in Talks With Lower Chamber Speaker- Speaker Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russia's prime ministerial nominee Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in the building of the State Duma, the lower chamber of the national legislature, and is currently holding a meeting with State Duma speaker Viacheslav Volodin, the speaker's aide said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Mishustin, currently serving as the head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of the prime minister after the entire Russian government resigned. The State Duma will consider the nomination later in the day.

"Mikhail Mishustin, the candidate for the post of the head of government, has arrived in the State Duma. He is currently conducting a meeting with State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin, prior to communicating with factions," Anastasia Kashevarova wrote on her Telegram channel.