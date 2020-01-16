UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Nominee Mishustin In Talks With Lower Chamber Speaker- Speaker Aide

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Russian Prime Minister Nominee Mishustin in Talks With Lower Chamber Speaker- Speaker Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russia's prime ministerial nominee Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in the building of the State Duma, the lower chamber of the national legislature, and is currently holding a meeting with State Duma speaker Viacheslav Volodin, the speaker's aide said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Mishustin, currently serving as the head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of the prime minister after the entire Russian government resigned. The State Duma will consider the nomination later in the day.

"Mikhail Mishustin, the candidate for the post of the head of government, has arrived in the State Duma. He is currently conducting a meeting with State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin, prior to communicating with factions," Anastasia Kashevarova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Chamber Post Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

10 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.