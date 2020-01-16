Mikhail Mishustin, who has been nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the post of prime minister, said that the composition of the government would change but to what extent would only be known after consultations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Mikhail Mishustin, who has been nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the post of prime minister, said that the composition of the government would change but to what extent would only be known after consultations.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Mishustin, currently serving as the head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of the prime minister after the entire Russian government resigned. The State Duma will consider the nomination later in the day.

"The composition of the government will change, how much, I can only say after consultations," Mishustin said during his meeting with Russia's Communist Party, as quoted by Anastasia Kashevarova, aide to the speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house.

Additionally, later on Thursday, State Duma deputy Alexei Kornienko said Mishustin had promised dramatic changes in the Cabinet in terms of staff and structure, but did not reveal any specifics for the reshuffle yet.