Russian Prime Minister Nominee Says Cabinet to Be Responsible for Goals Implementation

(@FahadShabbir)

Mikhail Mishustin, nominated to the post of Russia's prime minister, said on Thursday that members of the new cabinet would be personally responsible for fulfilling national development goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Mikhail Mishustin, nominated to the post of Russia's prime minister, said on Thursday that members of the new cabinet would be personally responsible for fulfilling national development goals.

"If you back my candidacy, I will sensitize the new composition of the Russian Federation's government to close partnership with State Duma lawmakers, factions and the Federation Council. I want to assure you that all the members of the government will be personally responsible for fulfilling national development goals," Mishustin said at a plenary session of the Russian lower chamber, during which his candidacy is studied.

He also expressed the belief that the government should always keep in mind its accountability before the people.

"Open and constructive criticism helps us work better," Mishustin added.