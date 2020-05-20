Russian Prime Minister Notes Gradual Stabilization of COVID-19 Situation in Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The coronavirus situation is gradually stabilizing in Russia, especially in the capital, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, calling for a cautious approach to lifting the restrictions imposed across the country to contain the virus.

The country has registered 8,764 new COVID-19 cases and a record 9,262 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

"This is the first day when the number of people discharged from hospital due to recovering exceeds the number of new patients. This is a good news ... this shows that the situation is gradually stabilizing, especially in Moscow, which was the first to face the new infection," Mishustin said at a meeting of the Russian government's COVID-19 response coordinating council.

Over 164,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are available across the country, while only 100,000 people are now undergoing treatment in regular departments and less than 3,000 in intensive care units, the prime minister, who has recently recovered from coronavirus, added.

"What happens now is a reason for moderate optimism ... regarding the cautious gradual returning to the normal economical life, while using individual protective equipment," Mishustin said.

As many as 17 out of 85 Russia's regions meet the criteria for gradual removal of coronavirus-related restrictions, of which 14 have already proceeded to the first stage of relaxing the restrictions, the prime minister went on to say.

Mishustin called for a cautious approach to lifting the restrictions, for the sake of preserving the "fragile balance."