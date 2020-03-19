Russian Prime Minister on Coronavirus: We Can Handle This Threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russia can handle the global coronavirus outbreak, there are no reasons to panic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.

"Many people have just begun to realize how serious it is. But there are no reasons to panic, Russia has been successful in fighting epidemics inside the country and in the world. We will handle this threat," the prime minister said.

Most programs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be carried out this week, the prime minister stressed, adding that all relevant documents should be fast-tracked for government review and Mishustin's signature.

"Starting tomorrow, all restrictions over the supplies for the first necessity goods are suspended for one month, including at the customs. We are introducing a 'green corridor ' for importers and large retail chains on import of a number of goods," Mishustin said.

The government has developed a set of measures aimed at supporting the economy amid the global outbreak, the prime minister said, including tax deadline delays for businesses.