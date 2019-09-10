UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister On G8: Platform Had Its Uses, But We Were Not Let In Fully

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Russian Prime Minister on G8: Platform Had Its Uses, But We Were Not Let In Fully

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday, regarding Russia's potential return to the G8 format, that it had its uses, but Russia was never fully let in.

"This is such a specific format [G7 ad G8]. I have participated in it more than once ...

I will say this: they never really fully let us inside the G8," Medvedev told reporters when asked about Russia's potential return to the format.

The prime minister added that G8 was a forum "to discuss among just a few people various political challenges, issues."

"It is probably not a useless platform," Medvedev said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry receives Norwegian Ambassador&#03 ..

2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

2 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi attends Moscow International Book Fa ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait oil price rises to US$61.45 pb

3 hours ago

ADX, FAB to provide dividend distribution through ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.