Russian Prime Minister on G8: Platform Had Its Uses, But We Were Not Let In Fully

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday, regarding Russia's potential return to the G8 format, that it had its uses, but Russia was never fully let in.

"This is such a specific format [G7 ad G8]. I have participated in it more than once ...

I will say this: they never really fully let us inside the G8," Medvedev told reporters when asked about Russia's potential return to the format.

The prime minister added that G8 was a forum "to discuss among just a few people various political challenges, issues."

"It is probably not a useless platform," Medvedev said.