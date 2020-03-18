Russian Prime Minister Orders Suspension of Air Travel With UK, US and UAE Starting Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered temporary restrictions on flights to and from the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirate starting Friday, the cabinet said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered temporary restrictions on flights to and from the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirate starting Friday, the cabinet said Wednesday.

There will be restrictions for regular flights connecting Moscow with London, New York and Abu Dhabi.