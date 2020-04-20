MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed a decree on easing and speeding up duty free imports of medical goods to Russia, the government said.

"Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree that will streamline and quicken duty-free imports into the country of medical goods for fighting against the coronavirus.

We are talking about COVID-19 tests, lung ventilators, medical masks, protective clothing," the government said in an explanatory note.

The government added that the aforementioned goods can be imported without paying corresponding tariffs from March 16 to September 30 as long as it is given to medical facilities free of charge. Their designated purpose has to be confirmed by proper documentation. Previously, such documentation was issued by the regional authorities, while now a similar authority has been granted to the Trade and Health Ministries to speed up the process.