Russian Prime Minister Orders Tougher Coronavirus Screening At Airports, Train Stations

Sat 14th March 2020

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered on Saturday tighter screening at airports and train stations throughout the weekend to prevent the coronavirus from being imported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered on Saturday tighter screening at airports and train stations throughout the weekend to prevent the coronavirus from being imported.

"During these two days I urge all regional authorities to tighten controls at border crossings, airports and train stations both for our and foreign nationals," he said at a panel meeting coordinating coronavirus response.

He added that restrictions on air travel to and from the European Union's borderless Schengen zone, which come into force at midnight on Sunday, are expected to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Mishustin also called for limits on public gatherings across Russia, including sports events and business meetings.

"We ask all regions... to cut the number of mass events... It is a precaution, a proactive measure to stop the infection from being passed around," he said.

He stressed that Russia had only recorded 45 cases of infection with the new coronavirus thanks to preventive measures, but warned that the situation was changing and more efforts were needed to stop the virus from spreading rapidly.

