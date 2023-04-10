Close
Russian Prime Minister Pledges More Support For Import Substituting Pharmaceutical Firms

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Russian government will provide more support for the Russian pharmaceutical companies in import substitution, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"By the order of the president, the government will provide additional support for Russian pharmaceutical manufacturers, they will be able to get state grants for development and subsequent registration of Russian-made medicines, the analogies of which are now subject to foreign patents," he said during the meeting with his deputies.

The measure will be applied to the production of the most demanded drugs, which are strategically important, the prime minister added.

"From 50 to 100 million rubles (from $611,000 to $1.

2 million) will be allocated for such innovative projects. Only organizations with enough competence in the area will participate. The money will be spent on the acquisition of equipment, wages of those directly involved in the substitution of the medications, and this decision will help to swiftly launch our own manufacturing after a foreign patent expires," Mishustin explained.

According to the data of the Russian statistical agency Rosstat, in 2022, an increase in production was registered in some domestically oriented businesses, including the production of drugs and medical equipment. The growth amounted to 8.6% in comparison with 2021.

