Russian Prime Minister Proposes Greater Powers for Sanitary Chief Amid Virus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested on Saturday granting extra powers to the chief sanitary official, including the right to impose quarantine to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

"I think it is ... possible that the chief sanitary doctor should be able to place patients into quarantine at home," he said at a meeting of a panel coordinating coronavirus response.

He added that people coming from coronavirus-hit countries should be put in isolation.

He singled out Italy as one of these high-risk nations.

"The coronavirus has been diagnosed not only in people who have returned from Italy but also in their family members who have not traveled abroad," Mishustin said.

"Under these circumstances, we must focus our efforts on controlling high-risk groups Russian citizens and foreigners who come from affected countries," he said, adding "they should be put in 14-day quarantine and monitored by medical staff."