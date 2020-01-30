UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Refutes Claims Security Officers To Get Access To Citizens' Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:51 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin refuted on Thursday claims that security officers would have unlimited online access to citizens' data, explaining that only access automatisation was on the agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin refuted on Thursday claims that security officers would have unlimited online access to citizens' data, explaining that only access automatisation was on the agenda.

Russian media reported on Wednesday that Maksut Shadaev, the recently appointed digital development minister, proposed to grant online access to all the authorized officers involved in law enforcement and intelligence-gathering activities to various types of data on the country's citizens by 2024.

"Law enforcement bodies will have unlimited access to personal data online � this is how it was interpreted. But this is not quite true. This was not even discussed ... It was necessary to quickly provide detailed explanation to the people, to say that this is not about restricting their rights and freedoms, but exclusively about automating the online access. But someone interpreted the information like this, and this distorted interpretation was provided to the media," Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting.

