Russian Prime Minister Requests Far Eastern Border Closure Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday he had signed a decree to close Russia's border in the Far East as part of the effort to prevent the coronavirus, originating in neighboring China, from spreading to Russia.

"A relevant order was signed today, and the implementation has already started. Later in the day, we will brief everyone, through an established procedure, on all the events on closing the border in the Far Eastern region and on other measures that the government has implemented," Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting.