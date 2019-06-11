Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev believes that a four-day workweek may become the basis of a new work contract in the future since the reduction in working hours seems to have already demonstrated its positive effects

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev believes that a four-day workweek may become the basis of a new work contract in the future since the reduction in working hours seems to have already demonstrated its positive effects.

"The technological process leads to a reduction not only in workplaces, but also in working time, to an increase in leisure time. It is very likely that a four-day working week as the basis of a social and labor contract is our future," Medvedev said at the International Labour Conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

The prime minister recalled that over a century ago famous US magnate Henry Ford had scaled down the workweek from 48 to 40 hours for his workers and saw an impressive surge in productivity.

Medvedev also mentioned a New Zealand company that had introduced a four-day working week for its employees without cutting their pay. As a result, according to the company, productivity grew by about 20 percent, and the level of stress among the staff significantly decreased.

"Of course, serious discussion of all of this these are very complex, not fully developed ideas will have to take place. But at the same time it is a very important indicator," the prime minister added.

The 108th session of the International Labour Conference marks the centenary of the International Labour Organization.