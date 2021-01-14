Russian Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Crisis Nearing Turning Point, Things to Get Better

The Covid-19 crisis is getting closer to the turning point and the situation will get better after that, in part, due to mass vaccination, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Covid-19 crisis is getting closer to the turning point and the situation will get better after that, in part, due to mass vaccination, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.

"The turning point of the coronavirus crisis is about to happen. I am sure that things will get better after that. A mass vaccination has begun, aiming to create full-scale protection against this disease, and as the herd immunity is being shaped, the dangers that restrained the economic development and trade, will weaken, " Mishustin said in a video address to Gaidar forum.