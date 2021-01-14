UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Crisis Nearing Turning Point, Things To Get Better

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russian Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Crisis Nearing Turning Point, Things to Get Better

The Covid-19 crisis is getting closer to the turning point and the situation will get better after that, in part, due to mass vaccination, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Covid-19 crisis is getting closer to the turning point and the situation will get better after that, in part, due to mass vaccination, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday.

"The turning point of the coronavirus crisis is about to happen. I am sure that things will get better after that. A mass vaccination has begun, aiming to create full-scale protection against this disease, and as the herd immunity is being shaped, the dangers that restrained the economic development and trade, will weaken, " Mishustin said in a video address to Gaidar forum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Immunity Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus found in Inner Mongolia hospita

36 seconds ago

Brussels Police Likely Ignored Signs of Heart Atta ..

38 seconds ago

UK Domestic Abuse Victims Can 'Ask For Ani' in Pha ..

6 minutes ago

President reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Azerb ..

14 minutes ago

The Aqina-Andkhoy railway line was put into operat ..

15 minutes ago

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan took pa ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.