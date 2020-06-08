Russian Prime Minister Says Daily Nationwide Increase in COVID-19 Cases Slowing Down

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Russia has not exceeded 2 percent for six days now, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday

"As of June 8, the increase of infections in the country is no higher than 2 percent for six days," Mishustin said at a meeting on the coronavirus response.

In Moscow, COVID-19 incidence growth is lower than across the country, on average, at about 1 percent, Mishustin said.

According to the prime minister, a new decree has been signed allowing Russians to leave the country for work, study or to look after relatives, as well as for those who are seeking medical help abroad. The entry to the country will be allowed to those who seek medical treatment or are looking after close relatives, Mishustin said.

Russia, like several other countries, has imposed restrictions on travel to stem the spread of the infection.