Russian Prime Minister Says Exports Are To Reach $100Bln By 2025

Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:56 PM

Russian Prime Minister Says Exports Are to Reach $100Bln by 2025

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday at a government meeting that he had signed a strategy for service exports until 2025, in line with which the volume of exports should reach $100 billion in six years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday at a government meeting that he had signed a strategy for service exports until 2025, in line with which the volume of exports should reach $100 billion in six years.

"I signed a service export strategy until 2025. This is also a very promising market in which Russia is not yet represented enough, but in 6 years, the volume of exports should reach $100 billion," Medvedev said.

