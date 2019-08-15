Russian Prime Minister Says Exports Are to Reach $100Bln by 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday at a government meeting that he had signed a strategy for service exports until 2025, in line with which the volume of exports should reach $100 billion in six years.

"I signed a service export strategy until 2025. This is also a very promising market in which Russia is not yet represented enough, but in 6 years, the volume of exports should reach $100 billion," Medvedev said.