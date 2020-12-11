UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Says Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Will Start By End Of Week

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:33 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin pledged on Friday that the country would start COVID-19 vaccination in the end of the week and authorities would not miss the deadline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin pledged on Friday that the country would start COVID-19 vaccination in the end of the week and authorities would not miss the deadline.

"I can say today that we meet the deadline.

The first batches of the vaccine have already been sent to regions, we are gradually nearing the output targets," Mishustin told coronavirus vaccine producers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that mass vaccination be launched this week. On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that over 6,000 residents of the Russian capital had already been vaccinated. Doctors, teachers and social services staffers are the first in line to receive the vaccine.

