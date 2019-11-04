Russian Prime Minister Says No Alternatives to Multilateral Trade Cooperation Exist

(@imziishan)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) There is no alternative to the international trade partnership within institutions such as the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

The Russian prime minister is one of the participants of the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which ends today.

"I think there does not seem to be any alternatives to the multilateral cooperation, trade systems, the WTO," he told reporters.

He noted that WTO had its flaws and that the United States was shaking the organization's foundations by trying to change its rules, but, nevertheless, it was necessary to restore the understanding of its importance.

"Whatever we say, in the modern life trade flows succumb to common patterns. Trade flows according to common rules, and the international trade system must also be regulated on the basis of common rules.

I repeat that the system is imperfect, but there is probably no alternative to such complex systematic regulation on the multilateral basis, otherwise we will be thrown back to the 19th century," the prime minister added.

Russia, according to Medvedev, would do everything to make other sides realize that.

"I am sure that, in the end, we will come to recognize the value of such international organizations, and they will restore their regulative significance, in any case, the Russian Federation will facilitate this [process of restoration] in every possible way," he stated.

The WTO member states are currently divided into two camps, with one group of states, including Russia, advocating the organization's further development and another one calling for developing a new format for the organization.