KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Preparations are ongoing for Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Russia, the agenda is expected to be quite busy, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We continue preparations for the state visit by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

We are considering a big package of documents, the agenda of his visit will be very busy," Mishustin told Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

Mishustin also sent Russian President Vladimir Putin's kind regards to the Uzbek leader.