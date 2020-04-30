Russian Prime Minister Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday he had gotten the coronavirus and would now go into self-isolation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday he had gotten the coronavirus and would now go into self-isolation.

"I have just learned that I tested positive for the coronavirus.

In this regard and as demanded by [the consumer health watchdog] I will now have to go into self-isolation and do what doctors tell me," Mishustin told Putin.

Mishustin has suggested Andrei Belousov, the deputy prime minister, to act as the head of the government temporarily. Putin has signed the decree on Belousov's appointment.