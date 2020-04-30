UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:58 PM

Russian Prime Minister Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday he had gotten the coronavirus and would now go into self-isolation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday he had gotten the coronavirus and would now go into self-isolation.

"I have just learned that I tested positive for the coronavirus.

In this regard and as demanded by [the consumer health watchdog] I will now have to go into self-isolation and do what doctors tell me," Mishustin told Putin.

Mishustin has suggested Andrei Belousov, the deputy prime minister, to act as the head of the government temporarily. Putin has signed the decree on Belousov's appointment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

31 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

46 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

2 hours ago

UK 'past peak' of coronavirus outbreak: Prime Mini ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.