Russian Prime Minister, Serbian President to Meet in Minsk June 21 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Minsk on June 21, a source in Medvedev's delegation told Sputnik on Friday.

Medvedev and Vucic will be in Minsk to attend the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games.

The Russian prime minister will also hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Rumas.

The source also said Medvedev would meet with Moldovan President Igor Dodon.