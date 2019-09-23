Russian Prime Minister Signs Cabinet Resolution On Adoption Of Paris Climate Agreement
GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday he had signed a cabinet resolution on the adoption of the Paris climate agreement.
"Let's start with an important document - I signed a government resolution, it concerns the adoption of the Paris climate agreement," Medvedev said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.