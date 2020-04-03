UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Signs Decree Enacting Rules Of Conduct For State Of Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:24 PM

Russian Prime Minister Signs Decree Enacting Rules of Conduct for State of Emergency

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree laying down the rules of conduct during the state of high alert or emergency, published on the official legal information website on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree laying down the rules of conduct during the state of high alert or emergency, published on the official legal information website on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[I order] to enact proposed rules of conduct, mandatory for the citizens and organizations upon declaration of a state of high alert or emergency. This decree enters into force on the day of official publication," the document reads.

