Russian Prime Minister Signs Decree Enacting Rules of Conduct for State of Emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree laying down the rules of conduct during the state of high alert or emergency, published on the official legal information website on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[I order] to enact proposed rules of conduct, mandatory for the citizens and organizations upon declaration of a state of high alert or emergency. This decree enters into force on the day of official publication," the document reads.