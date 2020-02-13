UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Signs Decree To Open Saudi Arabia Consulate General In Kazan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:12 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree authorizing the opening of the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, a document published Thursday said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree authorizing the opening of the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, a document published Thursday said.

"[I order] to accept the Russian Foreign Ministry's proposal, agreed with the interested Federal executive bodies, executive bodies of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and the plenipotentiaries of the President of the Russian Federation in the Volga and North Caucasus federal districts, on the opening of the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kazan," the decree, which was uploaded to Russia's official internet portal of legal information, read.

In addition, the government of Tatarstan is advised to provide the office and premises for the kingdom's general consulate for rent or purchase, as well as solve other organizational issues.

