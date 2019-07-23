UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Slams Security Rules Violations In Burnt-Down Tent Camp In Far East

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:18 PM

Russian Prime Minister Slams Security Rules Violations in Burnt-Down Tent Camp in Far East

Gross security violations were obviously committed at the burnt-down children's tent camp in the Russian Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory, where four children were killed and 12 people injured, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday at a meeting with deputy prime ministers

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Gross security violations were obviously committed at the burnt-down children's tent camp in the Russian Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory, where four children were killed and 12 people injured, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

"It is absolutely obvious that the most gross security violations were committed there.

It is necessary to find out who has provided a permit to create such a recreational camp ... in order to understand the reasons why its condition was so dreadful according to initial plans," Medvedev said.

He tasked the Russian Investigative Committee, the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare and Russian Vice Prime Minister Yury Trutnev with establishing the reasons behind the deadly tragedy, also stressing that those injured should be provided with all the necessary assistance.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Russia Khabarovsk All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED36 billion ..

20 minutes ago

Start ‘looking East’ as ‘great’ China will ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Airline transports 13 million passengers ..

35 minutes ago

Bilawal extends unconditional support for govt's e ..

36 minutes ago

China plans to add 29,000 school football fields b ..

26 minutes ago

Tourists to have hassle-free Bahrain-Kalam route n ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.