Russian Prime Minister Slams Security Rules Violations in Burnt-Down Tent Camp in Far East

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Gross security violations were obviously committed at the burnt-down children's tent camp in the Russian Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory, where four children were killed and 12 people injured, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

"It is absolutely obvious that the most gross security violations were committed there.

It is necessary to find out who has provided a permit to create such a recreational camp ... in order to understand the reasons why its condition was so dreadful according to initial plans," Medvedev said.

He tasked the Russian Investigative Committee, the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare and Russian Vice Prime Minister Yury Trutnev with establishing the reasons behind the deadly tragedy, also stressing that those injured should be provided with all the necessary assistance.