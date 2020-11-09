Russian Prime Minister Suggests Aeroflot CEO Saveliev for Transport Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday asked the lower chamber of the parliament to consider CEO of flag carrier Aeroflot Vitaly Saveliev for the minister of transport.

Mishustin has suggested Alexander Kozlov, who is currently heading the ministry for the development of the Far East and the Arctic, for the new minister of environment.

As a new minister for the Far East and the Arctic, Mishustin suggested Alexey Chekunkov, the director general of the foundation for the development of the Far East.

The prime minister suggested promoting Irek Faizullin, the deputy minister of the housing and utilities sector, to minister.