UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Suggests Aeroflot CEO Saveliev For Transport Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:46 PM

Russian Prime Minister Suggests Aeroflot CEO Saveliev for Transport Minister

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday asked the lower chamber of the parliament to consider CEO of flag carrier Aeroflot Vitaly Saveliev for the minister of transport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday asked the lower chamber of the parliament to consider CEO of flag carrier Aeroflot Vitaly Saveliev for the minister of transport.

Mishustin has suggested Alexander Kozlov, who is currently heading the ministry for the development of the Far East and the Arctic, for the new minister of environment.

As a new minister for the Far East and the Arctic, Mishustin suggested Alexey Chekunkov, the director general of the foundation for the development of the Far East.

The prime minister suggested promoting Irek Faizullin, the deputy minister of the housing and utilities sector, to minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Chamber Housing

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat says she is a “cold mamacita”

3 minutes ago

Minerals-Rich Zambia Counts on Russian Expertise t ..

2 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

2 minutes ago

Modern Islamic ideology an enduring legacy of Iqba ..

2 minutes ago

1000 security personnel to be deployed for upcomin ..

2 minutes ago

EU Spokesman Reiterates Bloc's Support for Belarus ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.