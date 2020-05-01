UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Tags $6.6Mln For Aid To Nationals Stranded Abroad Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree earmarking 500 million rubles ($6.6 million) to be paid in assistance to Russian nationals who were unable to return from abroad due to the coronavirus-related restrictions, the government said on Friday.

The decree dated April 30 has been published on the Russian government's website.

"To allocate to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs funds amounting to 500,000 thousand rubles from the 2020 reserve fund of the Russian government to provide social support (assistance) to Russian citizens who are in foreign countries and are not able to return to the Russian Federation due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection, in reference to the provision of assistance to these citizens until their return to Russia," the decree read.

The assistance is going to cover accommodation, food, medical and other essential needs of Russian nationals stranded abroad. They will also be able to use the money to pay for visa extensions and other consular expenses, should the need arise.

According to the decree, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was mandated to supervise the use of the assistance package and its implementation.

The ministry is expected to report the results of oversight by February 1 of next year.

