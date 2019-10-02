UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister To Attend East Asia Summit In Thailand Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:18 PM

Russian Prime Minister to Attend East Asia Summit in Thailand Next Month

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday he would go to Thailand for the annual East Asia Summit the following month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday he would go to Thailand for the annual East Asia Summit the following month.

"We will have another opportunity to see each other soon during the East Asia Summit in Thailand," Medvedev told reporters after a meeting with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte in Moscow.

The 14th East Asia Summit will be held on November 4. It is a pan-Asian forum on strategic dialogue and cooperation held by 18 regional heads of state and government.

The summit comprises the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam as well as Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

