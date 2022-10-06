Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia October 21

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday that he will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia's capital of Yerevan on October 21, as well as participate in a meeting of prime ministers of regional countries in the Kazakh capital of Astana on October 28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday that he will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia's capital of Yerevan on October 21, as well as participate in a meeting of prime ministers of regional countries in the Kazakh capital of Astana on October 28.

"We are in constant contact. Since the beginning of the year, this appears to be our fifth meeting already, and we will see each other two more times by the end of October at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan on October 21 and also at the CIS Council of the Heads of Governments in Astana on October 28," Mishustin said at a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

The high frequency of Russia-Kazakhstan government contacts is prompted by the interest in strengthening bilateral partnership and cooperation, Mishustin added.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is one of the governing bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.