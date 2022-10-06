UrduPoint.com

Russian Prime Minister To Attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council In Armenia October 21

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Russian Prime Minister to Attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia October 21

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday that he will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia's capital of Yerevan on October 21, as well as participate in a meeting of prime ministers of regional countries in the Kazakh capital of Astana on October 28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday that he will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia's capital of Yerevan on October 21, as well as participate in a meeting of prime ministers of regional countries in the Kazakh capital of Astana on October 28.

"We are in constant contact. Since the beginning of the year, this appears to be our fifth meeting already, and we will see each other two more times by the end of October at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan on October 21 and also at the CIS Council of the Heads of Governments in Astana on October 28," Mishustin said at a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

The high frequency of Russia-Kazakhstan government contacts is prompted by the interest in strengthening bilateral partnership and cooperation, Mishustin added.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is one of the governing bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Yerevan Armenia Astana Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan October Government

Recent Stories

PTI senators boycott Parliament's joint session

PTI senators boycott Parliament's joint session

46 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue ca ..

Chief Minister Punjab orders making anti-dengue campaign more effective

48 seconds ago
 EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' ..

EPD to start pilot project of 'weather generators' for smog control

51 seconds ago
 2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during Sep ..

2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during September

52 seconds ago
 PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..

1 hour ago
 Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive produc ..

Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.