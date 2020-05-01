UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister To Be Admitted To Medical Facility With Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be treated for coronavirus infection at a medical care facility, government spokesman Boris Belyakov said on Thursday.

The 54-year-old said earlier he had tested positive for the virus and was self-isolating. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been appointed as his temporary replacement.

"Mikhail Vladimirovich will be admitted to a medical institution and placed under medical observation," Belyakov told reporters.

Mishustin held a video conference with President Vladimir Putin. He said he would remain in touch with the government as it continues to coordinate coronavirus response. The cabinet will stick to the working schedule. It plans to meet on May 7.

Mishustin's spokesman said Putin had been informed about his condition as soon as the test results arrived. The prime minister limited all in-person contacts several weeks ago, he said. His contacts will be isolated and tested for the virus.

