Russian Prime Minister to Discuss Triple Gas Union Idea During Visit to Uzbekistan - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The establishment of a "triple gas union" between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be discussed during Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's working visit to Uzbekistan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Cooperation in the gas sector will be discussed," Novak said during the Russian-Uzbek business forum.

Mishustin and his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulla Aripov, are expected to discuss topical issues for the development of Russian-Uzbek cooperation at a meeting of the joint commission, with a focus on deepening cooperation in trade, economic, industrial, energy, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin also held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow, where the creation of a "triple gas union" with Uzbekistan was discussed. Tokayev added that the Kazakh side "needs to delve into this topic" in order to "achieve the desired results and agreements."