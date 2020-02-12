UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister To Hold Meeting Of Presidential Council For National Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russian Prime Minister to Hold Meeting of Presidential Council for National Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold a meeting of the presidium of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Wednesday, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The meeting participants will discuss issues of organizing project activities in 2020, including measures to form and achieve socially significant results of national projects (programs), proposals on simplifying and optimizing processes and procedures for managing national projects," it said.

The meeting will be attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, deputy prime ministers Viktoria Abramchenko, Tatyana Golikova, Marat Khusnullin, Dmitry Chernyshenko, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and others.

