Russian Prime Minister To Pay Visit To Cuba October 3-4 To Discuss Cooperation - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:31 PM

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Cuba from October 3-4 to discuss bilateral cooperation with Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Russian cabinet said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Cuba from October 3-4 to discuss bilateral cooperation with Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Russian cabinet said on Monday.

"From October 3-4, the head of the Russian government will pay a visit to the Republic of Cuba.

During the visit, Dmitry Medvedev will hold negotiations with the chairman of the State Council and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, on pressing aspects of the Russian-Cuban cooperation on trade, the economy, energy, transport, culture and humanitarian sphere," the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

There are plans to sign a range of bilateral intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements and commercial contracts, the cabinet added.

