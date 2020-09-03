Russian Prime Minister to Pay Working Visit to Belarus on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday to hold talks with the country's authorities.

Mishustin's trip will come ahead of a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian prime minister previously visited Minsk on July 17 to take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.