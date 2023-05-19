Russian Prime Minister to Visit China From May 23-24, Meet With Xi - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to China from May 23-24 and hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials, the Russian government said on Friday.

During talks, the sides will discuss topical issues of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. Particular attention is planned to be paid to interaction in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, agriculture and other areas. As a result of the talks, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral agreements.

Mishustin will also visit Shanghai to take part at the Russian-Chinese business forum. The event will be attended by heads of leading companies in Russia and China.