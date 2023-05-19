UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Russian Prime Minister to Visit China From May 23-24, Meet With Xi - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to China from May 23-24 and hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials, the Russian government said on Friday.

"On May 23-24, in accordance with the agreement reached with the Chinese side, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to China. In Beijing, Mikhail Mishustin is scheduled to hold a meeting with President of China Xi Jinping and talks with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang," the government said in  statement.

During talks, the sides will discuss topical issues of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. Particular attention is planned to be paid to interaction in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, agriculture and other areas. As a result of the talks, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral agreements.

Mishustin will also visit Shanghai to take part at the Russian-Chinese business forum. The event will be attended by heads of leading companies in Russia and China.

