Russian Prime Minister to Visit Cuba in October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will the Cuban capital of Havana in October this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is expected to visit Havana in October," Lavrov said following talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

In addition, a large Russian delegation, including top lawmakers, plans to accept the invitation of the Cuban authorities and attend the celebrations dedicated to the 500th anniversary the Cuban capital, Lavrov said.