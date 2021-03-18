Russian Prime Minister to Visit Greece on March 24-25 - Cabinet of Ministers

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Greece on March 24-25 to take part in events honoring the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek Revolution of 1821 and hold talks with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the press office of Russia's Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Greece on March 24-25 to take part in events honoring the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek Revolution of 1821 and hold talks with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the press office of Russia's Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

"The Russian prime minister will take part in the events dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution. Negotiations between Mikhail Mishustin and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are planned. It is planned to discuss topical issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation in the energy, industrial, transport, cultural and humanitarian fields and other areas," the office said.

Greece is widely celebrating the 200th anniversary of the successful war of independence. On March 25, a military parade will be held in Athens. Mitsotakis has said that leaders and representatives of Russia, France and the United Kingdom the countries that provided important support to Greek revolutionaries have been invited.

The Greek Revolution, also known as the Greek War for Independence from the Ottoman Empire, began in February 1821 and lasted for about nine years until Greece was established as an independent state by the London Protocol.