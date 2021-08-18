Russian Prime Minister to Visit Kazakhstan Aug 18-19 for Talks With Counterpart - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) On August 18-19, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a working visit to the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, where he will hold talks with his counterpart Askar Mamin, as well as a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the cabinet said in a statement.

The sides plan to discuss urgent issues of the development of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the industrial, energy, transport, cultural and humanitarian fields, the statement said.

Special attention will be paid to expanding interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as joint measures to combat COVID-19.