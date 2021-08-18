UrduPoint.com

Russian Prime Minister To Visit Kazakhstan Aug 18-19 For Talks With Counterpart - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) On August 18-19, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a working visit to the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, where he will hold talks with his counterpart Askar Mamin, as well as a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the cabinet said in a statement.

"On August 18-19, Mikhail Mishustin will pay a working visit to Nur-Sultan (Republic of Kazakhstan). Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin. Also, the Russian prime minister will meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the first president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the leader of the nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev," the cabinet said.

The sides plan to discuss urgent issues of the development of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the industrial, energy, transport, cultural and humanitarian fields, the statement said.

Special attention will be paid to expanding interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as joint measures to combat COVID-19.

