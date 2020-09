Russian Prime Minister to Visit Minsk Thursday - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Minsk on Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As soon as tomorrow, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a visit to Minsk," Lavrov told a press conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will meet in the near future, Lavrov said.