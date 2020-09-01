UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister To Visit Southern Federal District On Tuesday - Government

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit the Southern Federal District on Tuesday along with several other ministers, the Russian government said in a statement.

"On September 1, Mikhail Mishustin will be on a working visit to the Southern Federal District," the statement says, adding that the Russian prime minister will meet with students, scientists and entrepreneurs and will visit the Kuban State University.

Mishustin will be accompanied by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Minister of Science and Higher education Valery Falkov and Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev.

