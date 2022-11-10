UrduPoint.com

Russian Prime Minister To Visit Uzbekistan From December 1-2 - Uzbek Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Uzbekistan from December 1-2, a spokesman for the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Uzbekistan will take place from December 1-2," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, Mishustin will take part in the third meeting of the Uzbek-Russian joint commission at the level of heads of government.

