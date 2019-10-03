UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Travels To Cuba For High-Level Talks

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will fly to Cuba on Thursday for talks with the Caribbean island nation's leader, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

The two are expected to discuss the economy, trade, investment, energy, transport, culture and humanitarian action and sign a slew of government agreements and business deals.

The visit will last for two days. The Cuban leader came to Moscow on a state visit in November 2018 and met with President Vladimir Putin and other dignitaries.

