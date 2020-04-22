UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister, Turkish Vice President Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - Government

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Russian Prime Minister, Turkish Vice President Discuss Fight Against COVID-19 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay discussed by phone the fight against coronavirus and the return of citizens to their homeland, the Russian government said on Wednesday.

"Mikhail Mishustin and Fuat Oktay exchanged views on measures being taken in Russia and Turkey to curb spread of the coronavirus infection and to organize the return the two countries' citizens to their homeland," it said.

Mishustin and Oktay agreed to intensify cooperation in the field of transport and agriculture, as well as in other areas of mutual interest.

They also touched upon the implementation of major joint projects in the industrial and energy sectors, including the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey and the operation of the TurkStream gas pipeline.

