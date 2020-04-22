UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Urges Regions To Speed Up Coronavirus Response Preparations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Russian Prime Minister Urges Regions to Speed Up Coronavirus Response Preparations

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday urged regional authorities to ensure that the coronavirus patients get the necessary help as quickly as possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday urged regional authorities to ensure that the coronavirus patients get the necessary help as quickly as possible.

"We need to speed this up. Regions must be as prepared as possible to give qualified treatment to the patients," Mishustin said.

Each region should have special teams to work with coronavirus patients, the prime minister added.

The preparedness of the health care system in the regions "can hardly be considered satisfactory," Mishustin said. Some of the regions have spent less than 10 percent of the money they received for the coronavirus response, the prime minister said, calling the spending process "unacceptably slow."

Russia has registered 57,999 coronavirus cases so far.

