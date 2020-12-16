Russian Prime Minister Urges to Add Covid-19 Vaccines to National Vaccination Timetable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the coronavirus vaccines to be added to the national vaccination schedule, the press service of the government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the coronavirus vaccines to be added to the national vaccination schedule, the press service of the government said on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry will adjust the relevant decree by December 17.

The national schedule includes the most important vaccines (against measles, flu, hepatitis B) and specified which age groups are particularly required to have them.

Vaccination has begun in all of Russian regions.