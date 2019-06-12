(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Twitter account of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was hacked, with the control over the page already regained, the prime minister's press service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Twitter account of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was hacked, with the control over the page already regained, the prime minister 's press service said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, the hacking of the page was detected.

Now, control over the account has been restored," the press service said.

Medvedev joined Twitter in June 2010. In his latest tweet, the prime minister congratulated fellow citizens on Russia Day, which is annually celebrated on June 12, attaching a photo of a Russian landscape.