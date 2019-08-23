Russian Prison Fires 3 Workers Amid Torture Probe

Three workers of the Kresty-2 prison near St. Petersburg in Russia were fired and dozens were disciplined amid a probe into alleged torture of inmates, the Federal Penitentiary Service told Sputnik on Friday

"We've completed a probe into an emergency in St. Petersburg's detention center... A decision was made to fire three workers... and bring disciplinary proceedings against 20 staffers and executives," the authority said.

The penitentiary authority launched the investigation after a complaint was circulated online, claiming that the administration of the notorious prison southeast of St.

Petersburg paid inmates to extort confessions from their cellmates.

The Federal Penitentiary Service told Sputnik earlier that the probe had exposed unsatisfactory confinement conditions and incidents of battery and extortion. Separate probes were initiated by the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General's Office.